Lawson has just begun to blow up on the trail since January, but he's already taken a few visits both inside and outside his home region. His primary point of contact so far is offensive analyst Jeff Carpenter, so the level of priority he'll carry can't be determined until he begins to build bonds with the members of the on-field staff. However, if the coaches can convince him to make a stop in Blacksburg for camp this Summer, there's a really good opportunity to both continue evaluating him and demonstrate what Blacksburg