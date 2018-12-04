New Virginia Tech football offer: Tim Keenan
Virginia Tech has offered Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay 2021 defensive tackle Tim Keenan III. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Alabama, LSU, Louisville, South Carolina
The latest
Keenan intends to take his time and do his research before coming to a college commitment, but the most likely outcome is that he remains in the Southeast. He grew up an Alabama fan and the Tide were among his early offers, and while he mentioned hopes of visiting others this Fall, it does seem like his focus is on staying (relatively) local, at least at this very early point, with his visits. The Hokies will need to get him onto campus for a visit to have a real shot in this one. If they can make that trip happen, the possibility here becomes a real one.