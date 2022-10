Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2026 offensive lineman Thomas Wilder. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The Hokies issued a wave of 2026 offers this week, with Wilder among the highest-potential both in terms of his individual talent and the Hokies' ability to land him. Along with several other players from Virginia Beach Green Run, he's expected to visit for Saturday's matchup against Miami. If that game goes well for the Orange and Maroon, it should open some eyes in the state, and will set Virginia Tech up to be the early team to beat (Duke and FCS Campbell are his other offers to date) with a long way to go in his recruitment.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow us on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---