New Virginia Tech football offer: Thomas McCoy
Virginia Tech has offered Lanham (Md.) Mt. Zion Prep 2024 wide receiver Thomas McCoy. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Maryland, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Western Michigan
McCoy was an all-state performer in Centreville as a senior last Fall, but college attention has been slow in coming despite that. Maryland offered, and he took a few visits to regional mid-majors, but that was about it. He'll do a post-grad year at Mt. Zion Prep, and already major colleges are quite a bit more interested in him. VT has the advantage of DC-area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks - who was also the coach who dished out the Maryland offer a ways back - and with a strong push, should be right in the mix however long McCoy's recruitment ultimately plays out.
At this stage, McCoy's game is all about speed. He's able to get behind opposing defensive backs for deep balls (which he tracks pretty well in the air), and when he's hit on shorter passes over the middle, he can get upfield and split the safeties in a hurry. He's not yet polished in route-running and his change-of-direction might need some work as his legs get stronger, as well. He's a former Class of 2023 prospect who will do a prep year inside the Beltway, so fine-tuning his game and developing physically should allow him to make even more use of the natural speed that's already game-changing.
Film
