Virginia Tech has offered Lanham (Md.) Mt. Zion Prep 2024 wide receiver Thomas McCoy. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYSBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcCBvZmZlciBm cm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2guIEFMTCBHT0QhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9sbHBvcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNsbHBvcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9sbGNmb3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNsbGNmb3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9tWTJpcm5iUEVrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbVkyaXJuYlBFazwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaG9tYXMgTWNDb3kgKEB0aG9tYXNtY2NveTAzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rob21hc21jY295MDMvc3Rh dHVzLzE2NjExODI2MTEyMzI3ODQzODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Maryland, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Western Michigan

The latest

McCoy was an all-state performer in Centreville as a senior last Fall, but college attention has been slow in coming despite that. Maryland offered, and he took a few visits to regional mid-majors, but that was about it. He'll do a post-grad year at Mt. Zion Prep, and already major colleges are quite a bit more interested in him. VT has the advantage of DC-area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks - who was also the coach who dished out the Maryland offer a ways back - and with a strong push, should be right in the mix however long McCoy's recruitment ultimately plays out.

Game breakdown

At this stage, McCoy's game is all about speed. He's able to get behind opposing defensive backs for deep balls (which he tracks pretty well in the air), and when he's hit on shorter passes over the middle, he can get upfield and split the safeties in a hurry. He's not yet polished in route-running and his change-of-direction might need some work as his legs get stronger, as well. He's a former Class of 2023 prospect who will do a prep year inside the Beltway, so fine-tuning his game and developing physically should allow him to make even more use of the natural speed that's already game-changing.

Film