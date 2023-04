Virginia Tech has offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2026 athlete Thomas Davis Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Davis, the son of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis, is just emerging as a major recruit art the end of his freshman season of high school. Virginia Tech joins just hometown Charlotte and FCS Campbell on his offer list. Dad is a Georgia alum (and former first-round pick) who played most of his NFL career with the Panthers. Virginia Tech's lengthy history of recruiting NFL sons (and brothers) can be a selling point, as can the Hokies' early entry into his recruitment. Look for a trip to Blacksburg soon - Davis saw a handful of programs in person over the past couple years - and the staff can really begin to build an early lead.

