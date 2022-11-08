Virginia Tech has offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2024 wide receiver Terrell Anderson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Anderson visited Blacksburg for a game last Fall, and he has plenty of longer-term interest in the Orange and Maroon. Now that the offer has finally come, he'll continue to grow bonds with the new Hokie staff. Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines issued the offer, and he has been one of VT's stronger recruiters to date (though largely focused on the Richmond and Tidewater areas in-state). The Hokies have just one home game left, so a return to campus will hinge upon his availability for the Commonwealth Cup in the season finale.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---