Virginia Tech has offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2024 wide receiver Terrell Anderson. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, Campbell
The latest
Anderson visited Blacksburg for a game last Fall, and he has plenty of longer-term interest in the Orange and Maroon. Now that the offer has finally come, he'll continue to grow bonds with the new Hokie staff. Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines issued the offer, and he has been one of VT's stronger recruiters to date (though largely focused on the Richmond and Tidewater areas in-state). The Hokies have just one home game left, so a return to campus will hinge upon his availability for the Commonwealth Cup in the season finale.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---