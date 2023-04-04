Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2024 cornerback Terhyon Nichols. Here's a quick look at him.

This offer is an ambitious one. While the Orange and Maroon are working to establish some pipelines in Southwest Ohio, there are a bunch of programs after him that are already established as top recruiters in that area. Cincinnati, Michigan, Kentucky? It's going to be impressive if the Hokies even crack a favorites list - and if an Ohio State offer comes through, a program that he's visited a half-dozen times even though the Bucks haven't hopped onboard yet will be extraordinarily tough to beat. We shall see if the Hokies get him on campus, and if that happens everything can change, but for now they're playing from way, way behind.

