Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 defensive/offensive lineman Terez Davis. Here's a quick look at him.

Davis was offered at the conclusion of a visit to Blacksburg, which is always a strong starting point. He's shown a strong willingness to visit programs that show interest in him (whether or not they've offered yet), and the Hokies paid that off with an offer. A guy who can end up at a number of different positions - he played tight end and defensive end last Fall, but may project to an offensive or defensive tackle by the time he's done growing - he'll be looking for a program that has a good long-term plan for him. As with many players from the DMV generally and DeMatha in particular, VT should have a strong in with RBs coach Elijah Brooks, and will be able to control their destiny in his recruitment to an extent by how hard they push.

----

