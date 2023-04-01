News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-01 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Terez Davis

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 defensive/offensive lineman Terez Davis. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Maryland, Syracuse, USF

The latest

Davis was offered at the conclusion of a visit to Blacksburg, which is always a strong starting point. He's shown a strong willingness to visit programs that show interest in him (whether or not they've offered yet), and the Hokies paid that off with an offer. A guy who can end up at a number of different positions - he played tight end and defensive end last Fall, but may project to an offensive or defensive tackle by the time he's done growing - he'll be looking for a program that has a good long-term plan for him. As with many players from the DMV generally and DeMatha in particular, VT should have a strong in with RBs coach Elijah Brooks, and will be able to control their destiny in his recruitment to an extent by how hard they push.

Film

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}