New Virginia Tech football offer: Terez Davis
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 defensive/offensive lineman Terez Davis. Here's a quick look at him.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Other offers
The latest
Davis was offered at the conclusion of a visit to Blacksburg, which is always a strong starting point. He's shown a strong willingness to visit programs that show interest in him (whether or not they've offered yet), and the Hokies paid that off with an offer. A guy who can end up at a number of different positions - he played tight end and defensive end last Fall, but may project to an offensive or defensive tackle by the time he's done growing - he'll be looking for a program that has a good long-term plan for him. As with many players from the DMV generally and DeMatha in particular, VT should have a strong in with RBs coach Elijah Brooks, and will be able to control their destiny in his recruitment to an extent by how hard they push.
Film
