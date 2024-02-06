Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll 206 running back Tauqeer Davis. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Pittsburgh, Syracuse

The latest

It's been a while since the Hokies were a true recruiting power for prospects from the District, but getting in the door early for a player from one of the traditional talent-producing programs is a good way to make an impact. With running backs coach Elijah Brooks both the area and position recruiter, the Orange and Maroon should have plenty of opportunity to remain in the mix, and a visit should happen this Spring.

Film

Game breakdown

Davis is a smaller, slimmer player whose game is about speed right now. He likes to bounce runs outside, or to plant his foot and jet up the field. Once he gets through a crease, there are few players who are going to catch him. While his vision is not a 100% finished product, he can scoot past (or even leap over) defenders, and he has enough lower-leg power to run through glancing blows. As his body gets bigger - and he has plenty of frame for that to happen - he should be a multi-purpose threat and a complete back.