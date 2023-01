Virginia Tech has offered Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel 2025 wide receiver Tarrion Grant. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

As with many of the Hokies' offers in recent days, Grant picked up his opportunity after a coaching stop in his school. Tennessee native and Vanderbilt alum (and former assistant) Chris Marve is back in the Nashville area, and issued the offer after dropping in. While Grant has a fairly impressive offer list, he's only taken visits to programs a little closer to home. VT's connections to the area and the recent recruiting success in Music City (particularly the Southeastern portions that are fairly close to Murfreesboro) should help in Grant's case. A mass visit for the National Playmakers Academy training group is likely this Spring.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---