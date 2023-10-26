Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. John's 2026 defensive end Tariq Boney. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, West Virginia, Charlotte, South Florida, Toledo

The latest

Virginia Tech running backs coach (and DMV recruiting ace) Elijah Brooks was in-school last week, and it didn't take long to issue an offer to a top future prospect at a DC-area powerhouse. Some other programs that recruit the region well - including hometown Maryland - are already in the mix, but Virginia Tech should have the chance to bring Boney on a visit to campus, and the quality of recruiting that Brooks is known for should keep VT in the hunt for the long run.

Film

Game breakdown

Boney's long-term future is as an edge rusher, but as a high school sophomore, he's mobile and smart enough to play as a linebacker (and not just one who blitzes at every opportunity). His ability to play downhill but then re-gap laterally shows a type of quickness that should serve him well. He has a tall frame that's already starting to fill out a bit, though he'll add plenty of mass by the time he is an upperclassman. He needs it, because he can get rocked back when he goes head-to-head with an offensive lineman (though he does show some impressive block-shedding techniques to get free).