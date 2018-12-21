Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: Tai Felton

Virginia Tech has offered Ashburn (Va.) Stonebridge 2021 wide receiver Tai Felton. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is Felton's first.

The latest

Felton is an in-state underclassman (from the DC suburbs, important recruiting territory for the Hokies), and Virginia Tech is the first school to offer. That should set them up in enviable position early in his recruitment. Felton should have the opportunity to visit Blacksburg early in the process - likely as soon as this January - and the longer his recruitment continues with the Hokies being the only offer on the books for him, the better it is for their chance to reel him in eventually.

Film

