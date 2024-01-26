Virginia Tech has offered Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown 2025 offensive lineman Tai Buster. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Temple

The latest

Buster may be on the verge of breaking out with major-college offers, so the Hokies are wise to get in the mix while there are only a handful of such programs in the mix. He has been willing to take visits around the mid-Atlantic and outside the region, including to an Ohio State program that hasn't offered yet. A trip to Blacksburg is likely not too far off, and at that point, the staff can begin to really build significant bonds. In-state programs seem to have a leg up despite his travels, but the Hokies' ability to recruit central North Carolina over the years should help.

Film

Game breakdown

Buster is a big but very mobile offensive lineman who likes to scoop-block (get across the face of a defensive lineman) in outside zone, or work his way to the second level and find players in space to take down. He tends to stop his feet on contact - like most high school offensive linemen outside of the elites - and can be sloppy with his hand technique, getting his hands outside the shoulder pads of an opponent and twisting him to the ground (which is likely to draw holding calls in college). He doesn't quite seem to have a great handle for utilizing his strength outside of drive blocking, and learning to post-step in pass protection will allow his natural ability to come out. He's a work in progress, but the tools are there.