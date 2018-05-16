New Virginia Tech football offer: Tahj Gary
Virginia Tech has offered College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2019 running back Tahj Gary. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Oregon State, Pitt, South Carolina
The latest
At this early stage, Gary's offer likely means more about the Hokies covering their bases in case they don't land five-star Devyn Ford this weekend than it does about an urgency to get Gary onto campus for a visit. Of course, a couple days' worth of pause on ramping up the interest (especially now that he has an offer in hand) won't be a major detriment to the effort. If needed, the Hokies will work to get him on campus for a visit this Summer, and given all the players from metro Atlanta who have taken trips in recent years, it shouldn't be a tough ask.