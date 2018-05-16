At this early stage, Gary's offer likely means more about the Hokies covering their bases in case they don't land five-star Devyn Ford this weekend than it does about an urgency to get Gary onto campus for a visit. Of course, a couple days' worth of pause on ramping up the interest (especially now that he has an offer in hand) won't be a major detriment to the effort. If needed, the Hokies will work to get him on campus for a visit this Summer, and given all the players from metro Atlanta who have taken trips in recent years, it shouldn't be a tough ask.