Virginia Tech has offered Henderson (N.C.) Vance County 2025 linebacker Taeshawn Alston. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, South Florida, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Richmond

The latest

Alston camped in Blacksburg this Summer, and though he didn't pick up a Hokies offer at that time, a strong junior year and a return visit to campus were enough to get him on the board. A high school OLB, his lead recruiter is defensive line coach JC Price (which speaks to VT's ideas for him and thus part of their recruiting pitch), and he's built a bond over the course of several months. VT is one of a handful of Power-5 options, and while North Carolina and South Carolina (each of which he has visited on multiple occasions) will be formidable opposition, the Hokies are in strong early position.

Film

Game breakdown

Alston plays mostly as a standup OLB pass-rusher, but as his body fills out, he's likely to be a hand-in-dirt type of player in the long run. He has very good mobility and change-of-direction as a DE, which allows him to pursue the point of attack, but also redirect and ensure he's keeping an edge when runners try to bounce outside. Alston is not an immediate burst-off-ball rusher, though as he transitions to playing from a four-point stance that may improve - along with his leverage when engaged with opposing offensive linemen. At this point he's prone to being rocked back when they make contact, which slows him down. He also doesn't have a wide-breadth of pass-rush moves, simply relying on hand strength to shed blockers and close the pocket. He's able to use his two-step quickness to get into the backfield, and when he arrives at a ball-carrier, he can pack a punch as a tackler.