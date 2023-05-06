New Virginia Tech football offer: Sy'eer Coleman
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2026 athlete Sy'eer Coleman. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Penn State
The latest
Coleman was among the many, many players at Imhotep that Elijah Brooks offered this week. Unlike many of the others, Brooks had not offered Coleman when he was at Maryland prior to joining the VT staff, so the relationship isn't as strong. Nonetheless, the expectation is that several players from the powerhouse program in Philly will visit this offseason, and as long as the VT program seems to be on the right trajectory over the next couple years, there should be a shot at a kid like Coleman.
Game breakdown
Coleman only has limited varsity experience for one of the most talented teams in the region, but he has shown the ability to run behind his pads as a powerful intimidator. He has a fair amount of short-area wiggle to make shallow cuts quickly, and as he develops, the expectation is that his speed will be on display. For the time being, he's a prospect being offered for potential rather than what he's been able to show in varsity games.
Film
