Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2026 athlete Sy'eer Coleman. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgbXkgM3JkIGRpdmlzaW9uIDEgb2Zm ZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSG9raWVzPC9hPvCfpoMgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEVCcm9va3M/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRUJyb29rczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jeV93b29kbGFuZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AY3lfd29vZGxhbmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20veXVzdWZ0cmliYmxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB5dXN1 ZnRyaWJibGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xTG93dlA4cXBa Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcUxvd3ZQOHFwWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBT eeKAmWVlciBDb2xlbWFuIPCWpLkgKEBTeWVlckMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3llZXJDL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUzODk4OTA4NzczMzcx OTA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Penn State

The latest

Coleman was among the many, many players at Imhotep that Elijah Brooks offered this week. Unlike many of the others, Brooks had not offered Coleman when he was at Maryland prior to joining the VT staff, so the relationship isn't as strong. Nonetheless, the expectation is that several players from the powerhouse program in Philly will visit this offseason, and as long as the VT program seems to be on the right trajectory over the next couple years, there should be a shot at a kid like Coleman.

Game breakdown

Coleman only has limited varsity experience for one of the most talented teams in the region, but he has shown the ability to run behind his pads as a powerful intimidator. He has a fair amount of short-area wiggle to make shallow cuts quickly, and as he develops, the expectation is that his speed will be on display. For the time being, he's a prospect being offered for potential rather than what he's been able to show in varsity games.

Film