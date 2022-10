Virginia Tech has offered Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland 2023 athlete Suderian Harrison. Here's a quick look at him.

Harrison is a multi-sport athlete whose exploits in baseball have potentially kept him under the radar as a football prospect. He plays both quarterback and defensive back at the high school level, and the Hokies are interested in him as a safety at this stage. While he has a handful of lower-level offers, Virginia became the first FBS program on board when they pulled the trigger after he took a trip to Charlottesville a couple weeks ago. With an opportunity from the Hokies in hand, he's likely to make his way to Blacksburg for one of the final two home games - and potentially a post-season official return - and his recruitment can be kicked into a higher gear.

