Mondon plays running back and linebacker for his high school team, but is likely a linebacker or defensive end at the next level, depending on how his body develops as he continues to grow. While Virginia Tech is the first school to offer, he's made no secret of his love for the SEC, and his home-state Georgia Bulldogs, specifically. Given that he plays for a power program - and one that's been kind to UGa over the years - it's likely that they are aware of him, and would become the favorite with an offer. That's why it was a good idea for the Hokies to build an early rapport here, but it's very early indeed in Mondon's recruitment. Getting him onto campus with other prospects from the Peach State would be a nice next step in having a real shot at landing him.