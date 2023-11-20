Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore Archbishop Curley 2025 offensive lineman Skylar Harvey. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Harvey was offered Saturday while visiting Blacksburg. The combination of being offered on a visit and picking up his first FBS offer from the Orange and Maroon should allow VT to be in the mix for the long term. Add in that DMV-area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks is the primary recruiter, and there's a lot to like about the Hokies' chances going forward. As Harvey gets more exposure, the offer list should grow, but the staff has done a good job positioning itself to be in the mix as long as they wish to be.

Film

Game breakdown

Harvey is already a massive offensive lineman, and he'll likely continue to reshape his body as he progresses into college. He sometimes struggles to bend at the knees and get leverage when engaging smaller players, but fortunately he has enough natural power to bowl them over anyway. However, at times his tendency to bend over to meet them sees opponents have the opportunity to knock him off-balance sideways. Playing mostly left tackle or right guard for his high school team, he is the rare player with advanced footwork when it comes to pulling across the line, and while he can be a bit heavy-footed at times (because of that weight that needs to be redistributed), he keeps the legs moving through contact, and can drive opponents backwards.