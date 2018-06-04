New Virginia Tech football offer: Simon Gonzalez
Virginia Tech has offered Magnolia (Texas) West 2019 tight end Simon Gonzalez. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arizona State, Texas Tech, Boise State, SMU, Tulsa, Wyoming
The latest
Gonzalez has gone from a player with a ton of mid-major offers to a
Power-5 prospect in the past couple weeks with Texas Tech, Arizona State, and the Hokies all jumping into the mix. Since VT is one of the first high-level teams to get into the race, there will be a bit of an advantage in the long-term. However, it's extremely important to get out-of-region prospects on visits to really cement their interest, and the coaching staff will need to work to get him to town to have a legitimate chance when the time comes.