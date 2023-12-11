Virginia Tech has offered Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork 2025 offensive lineman Shimyael Holt. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Kentucky

The latest

Holt visited Blacksburg for the Senior Day contest against NC State, so the Hokies become the second Power-5 program to offer him, but first to offer after he'd already built a relationship (he was at the Spring Game back in April, as well). He's moved high schools a few times already in his high school career, which has prevented his star from rising as quickly as it might seem it should. Continuing to stay in touch with Holt and getting him back to town offer in-hand should allow VT to get a firm hold on the top spot on his list.

Film

Game breakdown

Although he prefers to play on the defensive line, Holt has the skillset to also be an elite interior offensive lineman. He has a good two-step burst, but not necessarily the quick acceleration to chase plays down in the backfield at a higher level of competition. He has good upper-body strength, and since he's a little shorter, he has good leverage in the trenches to get underneath opponents' pads (even if he'll want to continue adding knee and hip flexibility to take more advantage of that leverage). He can win reps defensively with the bull rush, and does a decent job disengaging, so the pieces are the to remain on D depending on how his physique develops, as well.