Virginia Tech has offered Rocky Point (N.C.) Trask 2025 defensive end Sherrod Henderson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Liberty, Old Dominion, Troy, Cornell, Elon

The latest

You could fairly call Whitehead something of a sleeper: he held only Group of 5 offers when VT hopped on board, and in the time since two FCS programs are the only ones that have added themselves to the mix. However, he's been hearing from a number of programs around the region (including UC and Wake Forest), so the Hokies are smart to get in now if they want to be seriously involved. He will likely make a trip for a spring practice, and at that point, VT can cement itself as a primetime contender.

Film

Game breakdown

Henderson largely plays as a stand-up edge rusher at the high school level, and that may well be his college future, too, depending on how much weight he adds. Despite measurements that imply a tall, lean frame, he actually already looks pretty built-out, which may prevent him from adding the mass to be an every-down DE. He is very quick off the ball, and uses lateral jitter steps to juke blockers on his way to the quarterback. He plays fairly upright, rather than maintaining leverage, unless he's ducking a shoulder to avoid a block around the edge. Learning a broader range of techniques should allow him to continue being a terror off the edge, but he'll have to add more stoutness to play the run in college.