Virginia Tech has offered Gaffney (S.C.) 2025 offensive lineman Shed Sarratt. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Marshall

The latest

Sarratt picks up his first Power-5 offer from the Hokies after safeties coach (and South Carolina native) Pierson Prioleau stopped by the school. The Hokies have done pretty well recruiting the Upstate area, and Sarratt is a kid who has been willing to take visits to any program that shows significant interest - including some like Coastal Carolina and UVa that are much farther from his home than Blacksburg. Opportunities to visit for a game this Fall are diminishing, but the Hokies' interest should see him make it to campus, if not for the final home game against NC State, then during the offseason.

Film

Game breakdown

While Sarratt is an offensive tackle in high school, his body type is versatile enough that he could be an interior lineman at the next level. He's just-OK in pass protection, with a tendency to cross over his feet (a major no-no) as he ushers ends around the pocket, and he doesn't have the natural side-to-side mobility that will allow him to mirror top-notch pass-rushers at the next level. Despite that, he's already physically well-built and strong, and he has a bit of experience pulling across the line and working to the second level, where he arrives with power. As he continues to develop physically, he may well add that extra athletic gear to his pass protection and stay outside, but as a thickly-built, barrel-chested kid with good upper-body strength, he has the tools to be a top guard going forward.