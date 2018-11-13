The DMV region has always been - and will always be - an important source of talent for the Hokies, and a linebacker from the region (where longtime position coach and defensive coordinator Bud Foster is the area recruiter) will always have interest in the Orange and Maroon. Murphy's high school season has already ended, so he should have the opportunity to take at least one visit to Blacksburg for one of the final two regular-season games, which should really kick off the relationship. With plenty of time to go, who knows where his recruitment is headed, but the in-state programs have an early leg up.