Virginia Tech has offered Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb 2026 athlete Shavar Young. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Young has taken several visits - seeing most of the schools that have shown interest in him. That includes hometown Tennessee, but a Fall trip to Michigan indicates he's willing to travel far to check out programs. The Hokies should have a chance to host him either this offseason (with their rising success in East Tennessee, it feels likely) or later, and given that he's just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, there's no urgency or time crunch. A WR/DB that is mostly being recruited as a receiver, the Hokies will figure out where they see him as he develops physically.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---