Virginia Tech has offered Ironton (Ohio) 2025 wide receiver Shaun Terry. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Massachusetts, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Virginia Tech has recruited Ironton High in the recent past, with a number of prospect taking unofficial visits to campus, and a few of them earning offers. Terry may well be the highest-profile yet, though, and the most likely to have a legitimate, ongoing pursuit from the Orange and Maroon. He already has some regional heavy-hitters in the mix, but the location of Ironton in the Southern tip of Ohio (basically a satellite city of Huntington, W.Va.) provides more proximity to Blacksburg than the average Ohio prospect has.

Film

Game breakdown

Terry's speed - particularly his long speed down the field - is his main asset. He can run past defensive backs to get open, or he can catch shorter passes and turn them into big yardage. He also likes to dance around in traffic (and while his highlight reel naturally shows the instances where that has been successful, it's an inherently risky strategy), prodding and spinning until he finds an opening to cut upfield. As he gets more experience - particularly against higher levels of opposition - he should be able to hone his technique and be an all-around receiver.