Virginia Tech has offered Ocean Springs (Miss.) 2026 QB/athlete Sharroid Whitehead. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IFdPQUggYWZ0ZXIgYSBncmVhdCB0YWxrIGnigJltIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gZWFy bi9yZWNlaXZlIG15IDNyZCBEMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxicj5WaXJnaW5pYSBU ZWNoPGJyPiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEZl cmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRmVyYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaGRqQ2hlZXRhaD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hkakNoZWV0YWg8L2E+KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhd3JlbmNIb3BraW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMYXdyZW5jSG9wa2luczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFByeVZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaFByeVZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0plcmVteU9fSm9obnNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmVyZW15 T19Kb2huc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoX0JyYW1sZXR0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9CcmFt bGV0dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWNDb3Js ZW9uZTc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYWNDb3JsZW9uZTc0PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rvd2VsbF9HcmVlbjA4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEb3dlbGxfR3JlZW4wODwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNDb2xlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNDb2xlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRTaW1tb25zXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Jvcm4yQmFsbEF0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm9ybjJC YWxsQXRoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbnIyYkR5czlKeiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25yMmJEeXM5Sno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hh cnJvaWQgVyAoQFNoYXJyb2lkVykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TaGFycm9pZFcvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjUxMTg0MTE3NzU0MzQ3NTM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Florida State, Penn State

The latest

Whitehead has taken a few visits - mostly around the Southeast - but given that he's just finishing up his freshman year, there's plenty of time to continue his journey on the recruiting trail. The Hokies are in the door early, and should get a chance to host him this offseason or for a game in the Fall. As his offer list grows, the total scope of his recruitment will continue to become more clear. Mississippi native Derek Jones is his lead recruiter, a nice connection.

Game breakdown

A high school quarterback whose size may limit him to certain schemes at that position (especially since he doesn't have a huge arm), Whitehead has the overall athleticism to project to a number of different spots if he doesn't grow more. A 10.98 time in the 100-meter dash as a freshman this Spring is cookin' for a high school prospect, and the defensive backfield or receiving corps could be a good fit for him. He splits defensive backs in the open field easily, and he can use his speed to run through tackles, even though he's still building lower-body strength. There's a lot to like as he gets more on-field experience.

Film