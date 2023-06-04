News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Sharroid Whitehead

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Ocean Springs (Miss.) 2026 QB/athlete Sharroid Whitehead. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Florida State, Penn State

The latest

Whitehead has taken a few visits - mostly around the Southeast - but given that he's just finishing up his freshman year, there's plenty of time to continue his journey on the recruiting trail. The Hokies are in the door early, and should get a chance to host him this offseason or for a game in the Fall. As his offer list grows, the total scope of his recruitment will continue to become more clear. Mississippi native Derek Jones is his lead recruiter, a nice connection.

Game breakdown

A high school quarterback whose size may limit him to certain schemes at that position (especially since he doesn't have a huge arm), Whitehead has the overall athleticism to project to a number of different spots if he doesn't grow more. A 10.98 time in the 100-meter dash as a freshman this Spring is cookin' for a high school prospect, and the defensive backfield or receiving corps could be a good fit for him. He splits defensive backs in the open field easily, and he can use his speed to run through tackles, even though he's still building lower-body strength. There's a lot to like as he gets more on-field experience.

Film

----

---

