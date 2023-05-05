New Virginia Tech football offer: Sharlandiin Strange
Virginia Tech has offered Wyncote (Pa.) Cheltenham 2025 defensive end Sharlandiin Strange. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, Akron, Connecticut, James Madison, Toledo, Long Island
The latest
Strange is yet another member of the cohort that is new to the Virginia Tech recruiting board, but has picked up an offer from running backs coach Elijah Brooks for the second time in his process (the first when Brooks was still at Maryland). Hailing from Philly, Strange has not been super-active on the visit trail just yet, so the Hokies should be able to make a strong first impression if he visits for a camp this Summer. As with basically all players in the junior class and below, his timeline should extend long enough that Virginia Tech can make a statement on the field in terms of the program's improvement before he starts making some of the decisions to narrow his list.
Game breakdown
Strange has very good size for the position as a young player, and while he doesn't have immediate burst off the edge, his long speed and tenacity make up for some of that as he develops his lower body to strengthen his power bas and improve quickness. He show good lateral mobility and intelligence once he does get around the edge (or fight through a block), though he has a tendency to stand up too straight an expose his chest to blockers. He's a good physical specimen who should be even more productive as he hones his technique.
Film
