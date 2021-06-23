New Virginia Tech football offer: Shamurad Umarov
Virginia Tech has offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2023 offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Florida, North Carolina, USF, Virginia
The latest
