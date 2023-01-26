Virginia Tech has offered Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor 2025 wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Like with high school teammate JaDon Blair, Virginia Tech offered this week after stopping in Mount Tabor High. Unlike Blair, though, Peterkin has hit double-digit offers with the opportunity from the Hokies in hand, so he's a much more known quantity around the region. The fact that VT has offered both should allow them to build bonds by getting the duo on campus together, overcoming some of the rapport Peterkin has built with the likes of Duke, Maryland, and NC State already. A big, smooth receiver with long speed to get upfield, he has a body type that the Hokies can sell a major need for.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---