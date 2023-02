Earls comes from a program that is not only squarely in the 804 hotbed, but also has produced some pretty good talent over time. The Hokies added a preferred walk-on from his program in 2023 DB/Ath Stephon Hicks, so the relationships are in place with both the high school program and the area. Earls took an unofficial visit to Penn State in the Fall, and while the Nittany Lions haven't offered, they're certainly putting in the early legwork to ensure that a Hokie offer does not automatically mean a commitment to VT when a prospect comes out of the Richmond area.