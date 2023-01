Virginia Tech has offered Gaithersburg (Va.) Quince Orchard 2024 DB/athlete Shae Terry. Here's a quick look at him.

Terry has taken a ton of visits around the region - Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia, and others - but because the Hokies hadn't shown a ton of interest until now, he hasn't taken a recruiting trip to Blacksburg. With Tyler Bowen dropping by the school and issuing the offer yesterday, he should be able to make his way to campus and get to know the program. Even though many of the schools he's visited (including Maryland and Penn State, obviously two powers in the DMV) haven't offered, there's a bit of catch-up to play.

