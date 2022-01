New Virginia Tech football offer: Semaj Turner

Virginia Tech has largely concentrated in-state with its 2023 recruiting effort to date, but expanding to surrounding states is the next step, and not long after head coach Brent Pry stopped by Reagan High with assistants Stu Holt and Joe Rudolph, Turner picked up his Hokie offer (VT previously offered classmate Sam Pendleton, an offensive lineman). Getting him on campus now that he holds the offer will be a priority for the staff, and they'll certainly continue to recruit both offered players from the school vigorously.