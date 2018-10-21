James has a bit of an odd offer list at this point: two of the "big three" in Florida, but not including the hometown school. Then, only one other Power-Five offer, that being the Hokies coming in this weekend. VT certainly will be more intriguing to him than the mid-major programs, but just how serious are the Gators and Canes about him? That could go a long way toward determining where the Hokies fit in the pecking order at this early stage. The staff has done a decent job in Northern Florida in recent classes, but much of that success has been centered on the Jacksonville area, so they'll have to build new bonds with James over the next two-plus years.