New Virginia Tech football offer: Semaj Beals
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Roman Catholic 2026 quarterback Semaj Beals. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Temple, Utah State, Florida A&M
The latest
Beals is another player who received an offer during RB coach Elijah Brooks's swing through New Jersey (and now into Philly, though Beals lives across the Delaware in the Garden State). Teammate Kahlil Stewart also picked up a Hokies offer this week, and the Orange and Maroon are putting in the legwork to prove that they're serious about being in the mix for top players around the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. A visit for camp this Summer - Beals attended many last year, both inside and out of the region - is likely, and the Hokies' early setting of the QB recruiting board continues.
Game breakdown
Beals already looks the part physically, even though his height isn't quite where he's hoping it'll be by the time he graduates high school. He has a big arm and can effortlessly push the ball downfield, with a fairly compact release to make the most of it. He has good footwork but also shows the awareness and willingness to throw from unconventional positions. While his shorter passes and those over the middle tend to have a little too much air under them, game reps should allow him to get a better feel for decision-making and the speed of the game.
Film
