Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Roman Catholic 2026 quarterback Semaj Beals. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGV4dHJlbWVseSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2Zm ZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5pYSB0ZWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hFQnJvb2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aEVCcm9va3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9t YW5DYXRob2xpY0hDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSb21hbkNhdGhv bGljSEM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmV4dExl dmVsUUJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOZXh0TGV2ZWxRQnM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWRPQnJpZW5DRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVkT0JyaWVuQ0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRE9JVEZPUkRZTU9ORD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0RPSVRGT1JEWU1PTkQ8 L2E+8J+rtvCfj7zwn5WK77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9ET0lURk9SRFlNT05EP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRE9JVEZPUkRZTU9ORDwvYT7wn6u28J+PvPCflYrv uI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JDSVRZ P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkNJVFk8L2E+ 8J+SnPCfkpsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xoMjd0RDVqcVYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9saDI3dEQ1anFWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNlbWFq IEJlYWxzIChATWFqX1FCMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NYWpfUUIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUzNzc2OTE3MjQ0MzA1NDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Temple, Utah State, Florida A&M

The latest

Beals is another player who received an offer during RB coach Elijah Brooks's swing through New Jersey (and now into Philly, though Beals lives across the Delaware in the Garden State). Teammate Kahlil Stewart also picked up a Hokies offer this week, and the Orange and Maroon are putting in the legwork to prove that they're serious about being in the mix for top players around the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. A visit for camp this Summer - Beals attended many last year, both inside and out of the region - is likely, and the Hokies' early setting of the QB recruiting board continues.

Game breakdown

Beals already looks the part physically, even though his height isn't quite where he's hoping it'll be by the time he graduates high school. He has a big arm and can effortlessly push the ball downfield, with a fairly compact release to make the most of it. He has good footwork but also shows the awareness and willingness to throw from unconventional positions. While his shorter passes and those over the middle tend to have a little too much air under them, game reps should allow him to get a better feel for decision-making and the speed of the game.

Film

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTM5MTI1MzQvNjMzOGYwMjRiNTM0ZDIwNjU0NjQ0 OWQ4Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=