New Virginia Tech football offer: Sean Williams
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. Johns 2023 wide receiver Sean Williams. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Akron, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Florida, Toledo, Princeton
The latest
Williams started picking up college scholarship offers last Summer, but his recruitment has gone to another level since the end of his high school season. Rutgers built something of an early lead in his recruitment, but with a number of programs that are historically strong in the DC area entering the fray (including a Hokies team that wants to return to that historical strength), the process could be considered relatively wide open. The VT coaching staff will work to get him on a visit this Spring.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!