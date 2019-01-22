New Virginia Tech football offer: Sean Martin
Virginia Tech has offered Bluefield (W.Va.) 2020 defensive end Sean Martin. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Baylor, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, others
The latest
