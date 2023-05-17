New Virginia Tech football offer: Sean Johnson
Virginia Tech has offered Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2026 cornerback Sean Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Maryland, Charlotte, Marshall
Johnson is just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, but already he has a year of starting experience at a program that has produced lots of top talent over the years (including VT's Mansoor Delane). Virginia Tech is through the door early here and obviously has the "we scouted someone from your school and he's on the path to becoming a first-round draft pick" sales pitch to give. He hasn't taken a ton of visits yet, but camping in Blacksburg this Summer should be on the schedule and the Hokies can continue to build bonds then.
Johnson is a very natural turn-and-run corner who can flip his hips without letting the receiver eat into the cushion he's providing, and he can break on the ball very quickly. He uses good technique to maintain contact with a receiver while keeping his eyes on the path of the ball when it's in the air, and even uses his positioning to force the receiver toward the sideline. He's not a pure downfield blazer, and fast receivers may get over the top on him, but for a very young player, he shows tools that can develop into a major skillset down the road to make him a highly coveted prospect.
