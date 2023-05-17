Virginia Tech has offered Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2026 cornerback Sean Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGV4dHJlbWVseSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYSBvZmZl ciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TcGFsZGluZ0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTcGFsZGlu Z0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tzY2htaXR0 QVNIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa3NjaG1pdHRBU0hTPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaW84cnJkdmxveSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2lvOHJyZHZsb3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgc2VhbiBqb2huc29uIChA c2VhbmpvaG5zb24yMV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v c2VhbmpvaG5zb24yMV8vc3RhdHVzLzE2NTg1NDMzNzE4ODE3NzUxMDQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Maryland, Charlotte, Marshall

Johnson is just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, but already he has a year of starting experience at a program that has produced lots of top talent over the years (including VT's Mansoor Delane). Virginia Tech is through the door early here and obviously has the "we scouted someone from your school and he's on the path to becoming a first-round draft pick" sales pitch to give. He hasn't taken a ton of visits yet, but camping in Blacksburg this Summer should be on the schedule and the Hokies can continue to build bonds then.

Johnson is a very natural turn-and-run corner who can flip his hips without letting the receiver eat into the cushion he's providing, and he can break on the ball very quickly. He uses good technique to maintain contact with a receiver while keeping his eyes on the path of the ball when it's in the air, and even uses his positioning to force the receiver toward the sideline. He's not a pure downfield blazer, and fast receivers may get over the top on him, but for a very young player, he shows tools that can develop into a major skillset down the road to make him a highly coveted prospect.

