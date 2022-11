Virginia Tech has offered Lorton (Va.) Louisa County 2026 running back Savion Hiter. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies are set on proving that their focus on the Commonwealth is not just lip service, and getting in the door early for one of the top freshmen is certainly a way to do that. Hiter has taken unofficial visits to a couple of the closer-to-home programs (UVa and James Madison) already this Fall, and with a Hokies offer on the table, Blacksburg is tentatively in the works - either for the season finale or an offseason visit. With plenty of time in his recruitment, there's no hurry - but the Hokies will keep up the heat to ensure they don't fall behind, too.

