Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Huguenot 2025 defensive end Samuel Cohen. Here's a quick look at him.

Though it's relatively early in his recruiting process, Cohen already has a handful of major offers. That trend will only continue at Huguenot, which is now coached by former Life Christian Academy headman Charles Scott (who built LCA into a talent factory during his time there - Cohen followed him after previously playing at Life Christian). Virginia Tech's strength in the Richmond area only gets stronger as the staff continues to emphasize it, and as long as the Hokies make a strong statement on the field this Fall, they should have a good opportunity to be right there until the end for Cohen.

