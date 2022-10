Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Hough 2026 cornerback Samari Matthews. Here's a quick look at him.

Matthews is a fast-rising freshman in the Charlotte area, and the Hokies join Maryland, Tennessee, and a couple Group of Five programs on his offer list. Getting onto his list this early will help the Hokies have a foothold, but he did camp at most of his other suitors (including North Carolina and NC State, which have not offered) this Summer, which means there's a little bit of ground to make up. Hosting him on campus before the end of the season (in one of the Hokies' two remaining home games) will be a priority for the staff if the scheduling works out, otherwise offseason will see the Orange and Maroon get him to town for an underclassman visit day.

