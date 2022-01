New Virginia Tech football offer: Sam Pendleton

Pendleton took an MLK Day visit to Blacksburg, at which point he picked up an offer from OL coach Joe Rudolph. Despite the fact that he has a number of top options on the table already, he didn't pick up an offer from the previous coaching staff when he took his first trip to campus back in October. Thats a wrong righted from Rudolph, and an indication that this kid has serious interest in VT no matter who the coach is - and Rudolph is probably a selling point that makes the program even more attractive with his history of production and that he reciprocated Pendleton's interest with the offer. The Orange and Maroon will remain right in the thick of this one.