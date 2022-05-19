New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Puglisi

After a showcase throughout New England over the past few days, Puglisi's star is firmly on the rise. The boarding student at Avon Old Farms is from Massachusetts, and has taken multiple visits to Boston College along with trips to UConn and UMass in the past. He's also seen a few schools (Michigan and Syracuse most notably) that have yet to offer, so there's no question he's willing to check out programs if they're interested in him. The Hokies would like him to camp this Summer, and it seems likely he makes that effort, which could kick the relationship into another gear.