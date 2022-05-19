 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Puglisi
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-19 09:05:15 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Puglisi

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Avon (Conn.) Old Farms 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Temple

The latest

After a showcase throughout New England over the past few days, Puglisi's star is firmly on the rise. The boarding student at Avon Old Farms is from Massachusetts, and has taken multiple visits to Boston College along with trips to UConn and UMass in the past. He's also seen a few schools (Michigan and Syracuse most notably) that have yet to offer, so there's no question he's willing to check out programs if they're interested in him. The Hokies would like him to camp this Summer, and it seems likely he makes that effort, which could kick the relationship into another gear.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}