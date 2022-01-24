New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Manning
Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2023 wide receiver Ryan Manning. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Alabama A&M, Howard
The latest
Manning, who recently transferred to St. Frances Academy from Bowie High in the eastern suburbs of Washington DC, earned his Hokies offer on a visit to Blacksburg. It should come as no surprise given that it's a level up from the other programs on his list (even fellow ACC program Boston College, which doesn't quite have the same cachet as Virginia Tech) that the Hokies immediately become the top options for him. He should continue to rack up more offers, particularly at a high-profile program like St. Frances Academy, but the VT experience over the weekend should keep the Orange and Maroon in lofty standing throughout.
Film
