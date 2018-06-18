New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Jones
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate 2020 linebacker Ryan Jones. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is Jones's first.
The latest
Jones picked up his Virginia Tech offer after impressing in front of the coaches at Howard University's camp. He's from a pipeline area and Virginia Tech is his first offer, which should set the Hokies up well early in his recruitment. Getting him to Blacksburg on a campus visit should help the coaches establish themselves for the long haul. With a dead period beginning next Monday and lasting through July 24, that trip will likely not happen until fall camp - or even the season - is under way.