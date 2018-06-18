Jones picked up his Virginia Tech offer after impressing in front of the coaches at Howard University's camp. He's from a pipeline area and Virginia Tech is his first offer, which should set the Hokies up well early in his recruitment. Getting him to Blacksburg on a campus visit should help the coaches establish themselves for the long haul. With a dead period beginning next Monday and lasting through July 24, that trip will likely not happen until fall camp - or even the season - is under way.