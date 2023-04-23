Virginia Tech has offered Beaumont (Texas) West Brook 2025 quarterback Roy Thomas Jenkins. Here's a quick look at him.

Jenkins has taken a few visits around (and outside) his region, so now that a Hokies offer is on the table, it's likely that he'll make his way to Blacksburg. Like many other members of Virginia Tech's recent offer blitz for quarterbacks, receiving an opportunity does not necessarily mean he's at the top of the recruiting board, and the staff will have to set a pecking order going forward. If he shows the initiative to check out campus, Jenkins will have the opportunity to prove he belongs higher up on that board.

