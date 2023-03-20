Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 cornerback Rondell Carter. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Carter was one of several Charlotte-area prospects to make the trip to Blacksburg this weekend, and picked up the offer before leaving campus. As usual, the tea leaves are always positive when a prospect visits town unoffered (particularly when the offer comes in while in town), and the fact that VT is his first Power-5 opportunity to date is an even bigger deal. Until other major-conference programs enter the mix, it's hard to see much competition for the Hokies, and even if others do arrive, VT has positioned itself well to take early control in his recruitment - for a given definition of "early," since for 2024 players, their junior year is rapidly approaching its conclusion.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---