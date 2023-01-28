Virginia Tech has offered Franklin (Tenn.) Page 2024 offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell. Here's a quick look at him.

O'Connell was well-traveled this Summer, and many of his scholarship offers came after impressing coaches in-person during their camps. He did not make it to Blacksburg, but given that one of the programs he's highest on (Notre Dame) has yet to offer, there's still a good chance that a late entrant - he's nearing two-dozen offers - can still have a legit shot here. Chris Marve, who played and coached in Nashville at Vanderbilt, is his primary recruiter, and Joe Rudolph's history of development at Wisconsin (another of O'Connell's early favorites) is a major selling point.

