New Virginia Tech football offer: Ronan Hanafin
Virginia Tech has offered Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N 2023 receiver/athlete Ronan Hanafin. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Connecticut, Liberty, Massachusetts
The latest
Hanafin has a bunch of Power-5 offers, and he's taken at least one visit to a handful of them - BC, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Vandy, West Virginia, Wisconsin - with some of those a little closer to home already hosting him on multiple occasions. There are positives and negatives to that: he's willing to take a trip to Blacksburg at some point, but the Hokies are starting from behind (for a prospect out of an area where VT does not have much historical success). The Hokies like him as a linebacker - which is also the case for a number of other schools - and will have to make up ground quickly, as he wants to commit as soon as he has a chance to check out a few more of his top suitors.
Film
