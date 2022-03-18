New Virginia Tech football offer: Ronan Hanafin

Hanafin has a bunch of Power-5 offers, and he's taken at least one visit to a handful of them - BC, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Vandy, West Virginia, Wisconsin - with some of those a little closer to home already hosting him on multiple occasions. There are positives and negatives to that: he's willing to take a trip to Blacksburg at some point, but the Hokies are starting from behind (for a prospect out of an area where VT does not have much historical success). The Hokies like him as a linebacker - which is also the case for a number of other schools - and will have to make up ground quickly, as he wants to commit as soon as he has a chance to check out a few more of his top suitors.