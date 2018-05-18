Virginia Tech's success in the 2018 class of landing quarterback Quincy Patterson out of Chicago may help their future returns in the Windy City, as well. Pledger's Chicago Phillips was one of just a couple teams to beat Patterson's squad last year (and actually did it twice), but the two are on friendly terms off the field. Patterson's popularity and personality should help him be an ambassador of sorts for VT. That's Pledger's primary connection to the Hokies for now, but in the long term, expect at least one visit this Summer, and more interest to blossom from there. He's a long, lanky cornerback, obviously the type that's a great fit in the Lunch Pail Defense.